Piper Sandler Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $70.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.