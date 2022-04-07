PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $62.15 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

