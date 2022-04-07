Platform Technology Partners Buys New Stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 22.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

OUST opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

