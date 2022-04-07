Platform Technology Partners Has $347,000 Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,950,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 413,559 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,156,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,029,000.

MSOS stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

