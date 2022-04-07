Platform Technology Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

In related news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.