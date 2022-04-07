Platform Technology Partners Purchases 3,750 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Aterian were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. Aterian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ATER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

