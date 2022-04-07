Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 965.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 74.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $454.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.