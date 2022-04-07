Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.20.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

