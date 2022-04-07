Platform Technology Partners Sells 2,920 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Shares of PENN opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

