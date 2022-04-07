Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.12.

PLXS stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

