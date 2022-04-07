Polkastarter Reaches Market Cap of $149.80 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $149.80 million and $9.07 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkastarter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00035864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00104825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Polkastarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkastarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.