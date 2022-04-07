Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 500 ($6.56). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on POLY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.02) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($15.23).
LON POLY opened at GBX 289 ($3.79) on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 570.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,048.35.
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
