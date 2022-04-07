Primecoin Market Cap Achieves $2.50 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and $845.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,233,025 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

