Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

