Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.45.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 294,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,885,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,584 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,034,000 after buying an additional 685,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.