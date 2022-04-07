Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stake Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 106,714 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

