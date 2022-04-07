ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PRPH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.