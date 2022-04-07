Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Proterra traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92. 17,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,543,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Proterra alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Proterra by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,601 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Proterra by 220.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proterra by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Proterra by 1,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,451,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.