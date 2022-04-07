PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of PTC worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PTC by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PTC by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PTC by 33.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

