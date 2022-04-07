PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,700. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,515,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 299,114 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,858,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

