Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. 123,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

