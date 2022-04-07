Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

