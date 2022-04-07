Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $434.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Public Storage traded as high as $402.37 and last traded at $397.95, with a volume of 5530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.10.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.38.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $246,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.08. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

