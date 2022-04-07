Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.58) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.65.

ALNY opened at $158.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,229,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

