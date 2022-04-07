Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mondelez International, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

