Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issued By Truist Financial

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Owens Corning stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $95,105,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Owens Corning by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after buying an additional 559,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.