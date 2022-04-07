Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

NYSE CPE opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 710,433 shares of company stock valued at $43,350,771 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

