Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Boosted by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of APA opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in APA by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

