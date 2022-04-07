Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Brunswick by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $77,310,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

