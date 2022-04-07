Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered by B. Riley

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.