Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $574.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2022 earnings at $36.42 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

Shares of GS opened at $316.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $315.75 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.