Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Issued By B. Riley

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Audacy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Audacy alerts:

AUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AUD opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.79 million, a P/E ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Audacy has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Audacy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Audacy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Audacy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Audacy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Audacy by 26.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audacy (Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.