Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%.

Several other research firms have also commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after acquiring an additional 221,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,331,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

