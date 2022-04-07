Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ready Capital Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ready Capital in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 487.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 93,622 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

