Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.