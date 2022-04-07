Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Boosted by Analyst

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:SRC opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,808,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. RVB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% during the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

