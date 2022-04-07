Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on O. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.