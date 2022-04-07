Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 983.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned 0.11% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of MLPX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.08. 235,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,644. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

