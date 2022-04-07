Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 3,591 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,837,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.80. 1,664,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,927. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55.

