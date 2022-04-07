Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 443 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.07. 21,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,691. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

