Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 51 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,657.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 254,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $9.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.07. The stock had a trading volume of 983,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,796. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.23 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

