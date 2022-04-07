Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.74. 3,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,151. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.84 and its 200 day moving average is $242.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

