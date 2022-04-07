Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

