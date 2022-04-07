Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SAP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 100.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.71. 766,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.71. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.