Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $984,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.49. 1,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,145. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $169.15 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average is $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,703.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

