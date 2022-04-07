Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.39. 299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,236. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.68 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.79 and a 200-day moving average of $226.86.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.62.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

