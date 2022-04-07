QUAI DAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $253,431.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 6% against the US dollar. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $253,431.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.74 or 0.07393539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.51 or 1.00038439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

