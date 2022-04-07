Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.27.

Quanta Services stock opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $137.72. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

