Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $254.26. The stock had a trading volume of 186,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,543. The company has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.42.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

