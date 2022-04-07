Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 622.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,684 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 571,867 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 493,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 29,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,035. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

